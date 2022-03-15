Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Shares Gap Up to $40.20

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.20, but opened at $42.80. Terminix Global shares last traded at $43.52, with a volume of 12,198 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Terminix Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,182,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,384,000 after buying an additional 820,829 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,250,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,253,000 after buying an additional 107,219 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,896,000 after buying an additional 157,518 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,265,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,718,000 after buying an additional 805,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,417,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,355,000 after buying an additional 283,139 shares during the last quarter.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

