TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $115.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price target on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.92.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFII stock opened at $93.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.85. TFI International has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TFI International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in TFI International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International (Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.