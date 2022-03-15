TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $104.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna started coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.26.

TFI International stock opened at $93.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TFI International has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.85.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

