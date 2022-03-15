TFI International (TSE:TFII) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$115.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TFI International from C$153.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a C$132.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$135.07.

TFI International stock opened at C$120.12 on Monday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$87.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$127.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$134.39.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.95, for a total value of C$3,348,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,191,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$561,399,318.45. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $9,481,250 over the last ninety days.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

