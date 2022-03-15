The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $269,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after purchasing an additional 102,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,075,969. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

