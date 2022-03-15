The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Up 38.7% in February

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the February 13th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 28,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.17. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $7.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $32,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

