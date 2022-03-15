The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Short Interest Update

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,950,000 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the February 13th total of 19,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,131,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

