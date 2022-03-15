The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.20 Million

Analysts expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) to post sales of $21.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Lion Electric posted sales of $6.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 240.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full-year sales of $175.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $197.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $650.23 million, with estimates ranging from $612.60 million to $722.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lion Electric.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LEV. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 9,901.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lion Electric stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.49. 41,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.74. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lion Electric (LEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.