The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.06 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.90. 2,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $396.57 million, a PE ratio of 173.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $8,109,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

