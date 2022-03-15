The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Reduced by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 6.5% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $595,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.05. 7,964,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,789,469. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.97. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $127.04 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $351.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.