The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,537 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.6% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS traded up $5.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.39. 587,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,865,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $198.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

