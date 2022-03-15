The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($27.96) to GBX 2,160 ($28.09) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Weir Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,441.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

