TheStreet Upgrades Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) to “C-“

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
SMTS stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $225.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.75.
Sierra Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
