TheStreet Upgrades Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) to “C-“

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

SMTS stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $225.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

