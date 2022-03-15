Thorne Healthtech Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 22nd (NASDAQ:THRN)

Thorne Healthtech’s (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 22nd. Thorne Healthtech had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Thorne Healthtech’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

THRN stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Thorne Healthtech has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,264,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter valued at about $3,963,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth about $3,822,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter worth about $3,082,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Thorne Healthtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

