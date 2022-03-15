TI Trust Inc. Buys New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 21,921 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 497.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,795 shares of company stock worth $7,275,333. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE SO opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.18. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.53 and a one year high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

