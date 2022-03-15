TI Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 22,484 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.9% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 473,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,197,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $155.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.33.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

