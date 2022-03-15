TI Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 2,370 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,183 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,619,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after buying an additional 343,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after buying an additional 322,892 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,348,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $266.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.85 and its 200-day moving average is $271.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

