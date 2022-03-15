TI Trust Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. Intel makes up 1.2% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of INTC opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

