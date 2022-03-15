TI Trust Inc. Invests $4.84 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.3% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72,879 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $107.36 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.36 and a one year high of $116.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

