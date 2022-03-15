TI Trust Inc. Invests $628,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 26,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 483,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,770,000 after purchasing an additional 143,327 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

JNJ opened at $171.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $451.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.34 and a 200-day moving average of $166.15. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

