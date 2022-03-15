Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.39 and last traded at $19.45. Approximately 4,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 355,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.
The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS.
Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)
Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.
