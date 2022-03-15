Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.39 and last traded at $19.45. Approximately 4,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 355,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at $7,930,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

