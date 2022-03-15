TimeScale Financial Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TimeScale Financial Inc. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 47,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LMT traded up $4.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $448.67. 1,778,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,076. The company has a market capitalization of $122.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

