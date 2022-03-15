Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TITUF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. 12,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,599. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. Titanium has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.48.
Titanium Company Profile (Get Rating)
