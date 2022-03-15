Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TITUF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. 12,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,599. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. Titanium has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

Titanium Corp., Inc engages in the development of technology to recover heavy minerals and bitumen. It is focused on recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals and water lost to tailings ponds from oil sands mining operations. The firm involves in the research and development of separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings.

