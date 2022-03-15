TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 41,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TLGA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. 11,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,389. TLG Acquisition One has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLGA. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter worth $102,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in TLG Acquisition One by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter worth $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

