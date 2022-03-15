TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Short Interest Update

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 681,200 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the February 13th total of 511,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,812.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TMOAF opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. TomTom has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.71 million during the quarter.

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

