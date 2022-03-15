TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.08.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 78,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 26,551 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares during the period.

Shares of TPIC traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $13.00. 31,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $483.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

