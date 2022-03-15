Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Director Acquires C$36,820.00 in Stock

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) Director Christine Desaulniers acquired 2,000 shares of Transcontinental stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$368,200.

Transcontinental has a one year low of C$23.27 and a one year high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

