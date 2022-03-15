Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Director Acquires C$36,820.00 in Stock

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) Director Christine Desaulniers acquired 2,000 shares of Transcontinental stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$368,200.
Transcontinental has a one year low of C$23.27 and a one year high of C$31.95.
About Transcontinental (Get Rating)
