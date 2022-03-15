TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.84-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.752-3.810 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of TRU traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.89. 11,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,616. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.66. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.47 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.92.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,026 shares of company stock worth $643,616. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

