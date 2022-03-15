TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5 B-.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Barclays assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded TransUnion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.92.

Get TransUnion alerts:

NYSE:TRU traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.51. The stock had a trading volume of 53,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,616. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.47 and a one year high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,026 shares of company stock worth $643,616 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TransUnion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,491,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in TransUnion by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.