TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.910-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $906 million-$914 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.31 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

TRU stock traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, reaching $98.51. 53,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.93 and a 200-day moving average of $110.66. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.47 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on TRU. Truist Financial downgraded TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.92.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,026 shares of company stock worth $643,616 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in TransUnion by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in TransUnion by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

