TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Down 31.6% in February

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ TANNL traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. 2,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,411. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

