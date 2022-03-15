Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $670,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) to report $670,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280,000.00 and the highest is $1.06 million. Trevena reported sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 857.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $1.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $840,000.00 to $1.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.32 million, with estimates ranging from $2.68 million to $11.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trevena.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRVN. StockNews.com raised Trevena to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Trevena during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 454.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 48.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 74.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 7,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,163. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.25. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

