Truist Financial Lowers VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target to $65.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for VSE’s FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.83.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $551.07 million, a P/E ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 1.53.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that VSE will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in VSE by 88.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

