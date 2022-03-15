Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $316,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $115,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,922 in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trupanion stock opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.28 and a beta of 2.09. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

