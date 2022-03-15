TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of VOOG traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.68. 1,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.17. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $306.64.

