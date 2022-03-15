TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.37 million.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$4.970 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. TTEC has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.47.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the third quarter valued at $478,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter valued at $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the third quarter valued at $724,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in TTEC by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

