Tuniu (TOUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Tuniu has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tuniu by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Tuniu during the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tuniu during the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

