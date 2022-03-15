Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Turing also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.110-$0.120 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Turing from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.14. 22,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,021. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.97.

Turing ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turing will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

