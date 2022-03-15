TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SMIF opened at GBX 88.46 ($1.15) on Tuesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 82.63 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 108 ($1.40). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.77.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in Âless liquidÂ instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

