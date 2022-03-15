Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 7,000 NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,353,000 after buying an additional 2,086,662 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,942,000 after buying an additional 2,037,787 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 134.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,528,000 after buying an additional 1,170,745 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $48,625,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $15,858,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NEO opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.35 and a beta of 0.84.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

