Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,400,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 489,875 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,691,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 331,575 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $8,464,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.09. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

