Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $378,000 Stake in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in TORM were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in TORM by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TORM by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 27,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its position in shares of TORM by 667.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 95,671 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of TORM stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. TORM plc has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $574.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of -309.21.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. TORM had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

