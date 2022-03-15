Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $391.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.38 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $452.30 and a 200-day moving average of $486.89.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.96.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

