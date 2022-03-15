Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Delta Apparel during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Apparel by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 59,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Apparel by 8.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Delta Apparel during the second quarter worth about $833,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLA stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $191.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Delta Apparel ( NYSEAMERICAN:DLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $110.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Apparel news, insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 3,400 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $95,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments: Delta Group and Salt Life Group. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

