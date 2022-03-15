Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,567 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLIC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,227 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $502.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.46.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

