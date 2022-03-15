Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,722 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTBI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $104,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $190,991.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $345,991. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $495.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.62. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

