Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 13,684 First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $269.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.81. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.04%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

