Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 32,279 Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the third quarter worth approximately $5,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 141.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 303,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 66.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 293,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 6,067.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 146,094 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 909.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 92,741 shares during the period. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BVS opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $952.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30. Bioventus Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

