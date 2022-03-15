UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,277 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at about $51,652,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after acquiring an additional 362,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at about $43,312,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 106.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after acquiring an additional 286,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 41.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 539,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after acquiring an additional 158,727 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,844.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average of $123.42. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,000.00%.

PZZA has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

