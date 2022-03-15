UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5.39 Million Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.36.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

United Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.